The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off their first NBA championship in 50 years, and franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not satisfied with winning just one ring. He has gotten better every season he has been in the league and finally led his team to a title. He has earned the title of being the NBA’s best player right now, even without a consistent jump shot. If Giannis starts making mid-range jumpers and three-pointers with confidence, his game will elevate him into entering all-time conversations.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO