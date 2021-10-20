CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Young Thug Shares He and Mac Miller Recorded "Day Before" the Day Before Miller's Death

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Thug has shared that he was in the studio with Mac Miller a day before the latter died as they worked on their PUNK collaboration, “Day Before.”. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Thugger revealed, “[Miller] was at my...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

How Mac Miller's "Faces" Transformed The Trajectory Of His Life & Career

When it was first announced that Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape, Faces, would arrive on digital streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify on October 15, Miller fans rejoiced. Faces, Miller’s follow up to 2013’s Watching Movies With the Sound Off, had spent seven years swimming through rap’s underground, loved by diehards and mostly ignored by casual listeners.
MUSIC
digg.com

An Oral History Of Mac Miller's 'Faces'

An oral history of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape "Faces," excerpted from "The Book of Mac" by Donna-Claire Chesman. The author's essay is the introduction and the oral history includes Josh Berg, Thudercat, E. Dan and Big Jerm.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mf Doom
Person
Young Thug
Person
Mac Miller
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mac Miller's 'Faces' mix tape hits streaming services

Some old Mac Miller music is new again. The 2014 mix tape "Faces" from the rapper, who died from an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26, has hit streaming services for the first time. Containing 25 tracks, it includes collaborations with several fellow artists including Rick Ross,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Mac Miller's New Track "Yeah" Is A Beautiful Addition To "Faces"

Although Mac Miller tragically passed away three years ago at the age of 26, the gifted artist was one of the most prolific rappers of his era, and as a result, his catalog is filled with gems that never quite reached the mainstream. One of those cult-classic projects was 2014's Faces, a sprawling (at the time) 24-track mixtape that featured some of Mac's most personal and experimental work in his entire career.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

The Making of Faces, Mac Miller's Most Crucial Project

Long before it was one of the most beloved releases of the 2010s mixtape era and a career-shifter for Mac Miller, Faces was a “behemoth project” sitting in the inbox of his longtime producer and mixer E. Dan. The movie-length collection of out-there tunes features some of Miller’s most moving work, and it’s also a testament to the freeform manner in which the Pittsburgh-born artist had been making music since relocating to Los Angeles in June 2012.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Day#The Breakfast Club
coolhunting.com

Mac Miller: Colors and Shapes

Mac Miller’s 11th and final mixtape, Faces (2014), has begun streaming online and will also be available on vinyl. The project comprises 23 songs—most produced by the Pittsburgh-born artist himself—and from which “Colors and Shapes” has been given a new visual treatment by Sam Mason. Featuring a dog traversing various realms, the animated video includes elements from Mac Miller’s childhood. “The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world. This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged,” Mason says. “To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vinyl Release Of The Late Mac Miller’s 2014 Mixtape ‘Faces’ Sets Record

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller is still setting marks in the music world. The vinyl release of his 2014 mixtape “Faces” just set a new record. In the past week, it sold 32,000 copies, which is more than any debut for an R&B/hip-hop vinyl album. The release of “Faces” broke a record that was just set by another late artist, Prince, for his release of “Welcome To America.” Mac Miller has now had four vinyl albums top the charts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
HipHopDX.com

Mac Miller's 'Faces' Mixtape Earns Record-Breaking Vinyl Debut Following Streaming Addition

Mac Miller’s Faces mixtape finally made its way onto streaming services earlier in October more than seven years after its original Mother’s Day 2014 release. According to Billboard, the critically-acclaimed tape sold 32,000 vinyl LPs in the week ending October 21 which marks the largest sum for any Hip Hop album since MRC Data began tracking vinyl metrics in 1991.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mac Miller's 'Faces' breaks Prince's record for R&B/hip-hop vinyl sales

“Faces,” the 2014 Mac Miller mixtape released for the first time on vinyl and streaming, made a smashing debut on the charts this week. It landed at No. 3 on Top Album Sales (32,000), but, more impressively, it was the No. 1 vinyl album and the largest sales week on vinyl for an R&B/hip-hop album since MRC Data began tracking sales in 1991, according to Billboard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hypebeast.com

Cordae Reveals He Asked For YBN Nahmir's Blessing to Change His Name

Cordae shared in a recent Genius interview that he approached YBN Nahmir for his blessing to change his name last year. The From A Bird’s Eye View rapper revealed that although he was heavily criticized when he dropped the YBN tag from his name around August 2020, it didn’t bother him much. “It wasn’t a popular thing at the time. I was gettin’ killed online. And I got tough skin. Like, this just what come with the game. I don’t be tripping off anything,” Cordae explained, adding that since no one in the group legally owned the trademark of YBN, he “can’t be talkin’ to kids about ownership and all of this when we pushin’ this brand that we don’t even own.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

New Juice WRLD Single "Already Dead" Release Date Supposedly Announced

Lil Bibby recently took to Twitter to announce the official release date of Juice WRLD‘s next single. His posthumous success has landed Juice WRLD on the list of highest streaming artists of the year. The artist continues to leave a mark across various albums including being a feature in Migos’ Culture III, Young Thug’s PUNK, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Halloween-Ready Single "Demon High"

Lil Uzi Vert is celebrating spooky season with the release of his latest single, “Demon High.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the Halloween-ready cut features production from Prologic and Rex Kudo. “Demon High” hears Uzi traverse a series of sonic styles including rap, trap and indie pop as he touches on ensuring not to let his demons get the best of him.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Drake Reportedly Submitted 'Certified Lover Boy' for Only One Major GRAMMY Category

As submissions for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards officially open, Drake has supposedly submitted Certified Lover Boy and a few of its tracks for consideration. According to reports, Drizzy only submitted his material to one of the big four categories — Certified Lover Boy for Album of the Year. Variety notes that the OVO head and his team have been “highly selective, for whatever reason” this year, adding that he also submitted “Way 2 Sexy” with Future for Best Rap Performance, “Girls Want Girls” for Best Melodic Rap Performance and “No Friends in the Industry” for Best Rap Song.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy