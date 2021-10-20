CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Asian-Jewish film series ‘LUNAR’ is back for a second season. Watch an episode here

By Irene Katz Connelly
Forward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it mean for a TV show to be “authentic?”. All these topics come up on this episode of LUNAR, a film series on Asian-Jewish identity which packs a lot into each of its segments. The project dates 2020, when recent college graduates...

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 9

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 9, a mysterious arrival at the White House threatened to change everything for the fate of the U.S. In the present, the quartet got closer to giving birth and had to make a big decision to secure their future. But, what were they...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Series#Lunar#American Jews#Jewish#Chinese American#Asian American#Asian Jews
rollingout.com

8 Black horror films to watch this spooky season

Spooky season is upon us, which means that it’s time for all things terror. If you do celebrate Halloween, that can look like pumpkin ghouls on your front porch, an elaborate costume for the actual day of Halloween, or visiting a haunted house with friends or family. Whichever way you...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Luke prove to be an integral part of the team?. On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1, a big change in the way things were done in the city left everyone trying to keep people safe. Meanwhile, Alice was shocked to learn more about the world of Arkham when she...
TV SERIES
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch 83 Years of Disney Animated Films in Just 95 Seconds

Disney animated movies go all the way back to Walt Disney’s groundbreaking release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1938. And, the movies have only continued to evolve since!. From classic princess fairytales like Beauty and the Beast to newer films like Zootopia and Raya and the Last...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
charactermedia.com

Take a Moment to Watch ‘One Second’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival

The critically acclaimed Chinese drama “One Second” is coming across the Pacific for one night. Running from Oct. 21-28 this year, the 22nd annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) includes a number of International Spotlight feature screenings. The 2021 selection for the Chinese Spotlight is directed by legendary filmmaker Yimou Zhang, known for his historical epics like “Raise the Red Lantern” (1991) and “Curse of the Golden Flower” (2006). Originally released in China in 2020, “One Second” takes place during China’s decade-long Cultural Revolution, following a man (Yi Zhang) who escapes from a rural labor camp to search for a film reel that features his long-lost daughter for just one second.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

The Last Kingdom: Season Five; Feature Film to Follow Final Season of Netflix Series (Watch)

The fifth season won’t exactly be the end of The Last Kingdom TV series. The final season of the Netflix series will be followed by a feature film. Seven Kings Must Die will begin filming early next year in Budapest, per Deadline. While next year’s fifth season “fully concludes the series,” producer Nigel Marchant said, “there was always one more story that we wanted to tell.”
TV & VIDEOS
Destructoid

Watch new episodes of the Pokemon Evolutions anime here

It’s really hard to keep track of all of the various Pokemon shows that have come out over the last several decades, but thankfully, some of them are free (and conveniently on YouTube or the Pokemon TV App) — like these Pokemon Evolutions episodes. So The Pokemon Company has been...
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Essential Episodes of 'Cowboy Bebop' to Watch Before the Live-Action Series

Created by Shinichiro Watanabe in 1998, Cowboy Bebop is considered one of the greatest anime ever aired. Its blend of science-fiction, Westerns, and noir storytelling, as well as the jazz-filled score, give the anime a distinct tone that stands out from other 90's anime. The show follows a group of eclectic bounty hunters - Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Ed - as they cruise the galaxy on the Bebop, hunting criminals to turn a measly profit while running from the ghosts of their pasts.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards International Feature, Documentary Longlists Unveiled

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards. 14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers —  have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal. The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5. Best international independent film A Chiara Compartment No. 6 Drive My Car First Cow Flee Great Freedom The Hand Of God Hive Hope Paris, 13th District Petite Maman Pleasure Ninja Red Rocket Shiva Baby Souad Sound Of Metal Summer Of Soul Titane Zola Best documentary Bank Job Cow Dying To Divorce El Father Plays Himself Finding Jack Charlton Hostile I Am Belmaya Keyboard Fantasies Misha And The Wolves Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché The Real Charlie Chaplin Rebel Dykes Sisters With Transistors The Story Of Looking
MOVIES
Deadline

Audio Drama ‘Closing The Distance’ Being Adapted As Broadway-Bound Play ‘Windows’

Closing the Distance, author Tawni O’Dell’s audio drama series that’s featured such guest cast performers as Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O’Hara, is being developed as a stage production called Windows, with plans for a spring 2022 Broadway debut. To be directed by Sheldon Epps (Broadway’s Baby It’s You!, Netflix’s The Upshaws, among other credits), Windows will feature set designs by Rob Bissinger and Anita Scala, and costumes by David Woolard. The production is described as including seven vignettes reflecting upon how ordinary people react to extraordinary circumstances. “Windows,” the announcement reads, “documents through art a period when the world was united by unprecedented circumstances and time stood still.” The audio drama Closing the Distance is an episodic podcast series performed and recorded by actors during the early days of the Covid lockdown. Casting for the stage production is currently underway and announcements are forthcoming. Windows is produced by Mitchell Maxwell and Valerie Smaldone, in association with the Audio Drama Initiative.
MOVIES
Variety

Romantic Comedies ’70 Is Just a Number,’ ‘Till Sun Rises’ Debut at AFM, Trailers Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up global sales rights to two Scandinavian romantic comedies – the Finland’s “70 Is Just a Number,” about an aging female pop singer, and Sweden’s “Till Sun Rises,” about two lovers who escape their respective marriages to come together at night with the help of an ancient and magic book. PTI will launch sales on the films at AFM, prior to their local releases via Nordisk Film: Dec. 29 and Dec. 25, respectively. “70 Is Just a Number” is directed by Finnish comedy queen Johanna Vuoksenmaa, who directed “21 Ways to Ruin Your Marriage” – the...
MOVIES
Variety

Terence Winter, Oscar Nominee and ‘Sopranos’ EP, Signs With LBI (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed screenwriter and producer Terence Winter has signed with LBI Entertainment for management. Winter joins rep and partner Scott Greenberg at the Rick Yorn-run firm. Greenberg departed his longtime post at CAA last summer. A mainstay in prestige dramas, Winter’s television career includes seven years as an executive producer on the HBO flagship “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he served as creator and showrunner. An Emmy winner, Winter co-wrote the fan favorite “Sopranos” episode “Pine Barrens,” for which he also nabbed one of several WGA Awards. He’ll next serve as writer and executive producer on the anticipated STX film “The Godmother,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Exchange Celebrates 10 Years With Drama, Comedy and Docs

When Brian O’Shea founded the worldwide film sales and finance company The Exchange in 2011, streaming was still in its infancy, release windows were numerous and robust and DVD pre-sales could still provide a big chunk of a movie’s budget. In the ensuing decade, the landscape has undergone a rapid series of dramatic shifts, but the L.A.-based company has survived and prospered, acquiring, financing and selling more than 200 films, with budgets ranging from $5 million to $90 million, including Universal’s “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Sundance Award-winners “The Spectacular Now” and “Obvious Child,” and doc “Street...
MOVIES
Variety

With ‘Love Life’ Season 2, William Jackson Harper Twists the Rom-Com Hero Into a New, More Complex Shape

When William Jackson Harper turns on his warm, steady charm, he proves an impossible actor to resist. Even when portraying a neurotic breakdown, as he did frequently as an ethics professor on “The Good Place,” or embodying someone who makes questionable decisions, as he does on “Love Life,” Harper imbues his characters with a grounded sincerity that shines through their darkest days. That “The Good Place” eventually bet the house on Harper’s ability to anchor the most significant romance in the universe came as no surprise, even as that romance threatened to swallow the entire series whole. Harper was simply...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy