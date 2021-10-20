The Asian-Jewish film series ‘LUNAR’ is back for a second season. Watch an episode here

The international and documentary longlists have been unveiled for this year’s British Independent Film Awards. 14 films — 10 of which were directed or co-directed by women and non-binary filmmakers — have made the preliminary round in the best documentary category, while 19 features are longlisted for best international independent feature. Six of these international titles are from the U.S./Canada, one from Japan and the remainder from Europe. Nine are directed by women. Among the two lists are Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice-bowing Netflix title The Hand of God and the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal. The final list of nominations will be revealed on Nov. 3, with the winners ceremony — now back to a physical event after last year’s virtual affair — taking place on Dec. 5. Best international independent film A Chiara Compartment No. 6 Drive My Car First Cow Flee Great Freedom The Hand Of God Hive Hope Paris, 13th District Petite Maman Pleasure Ninja Red Rocket Shiva Baby Souad Sound Of Metal Summer Of Soul Titane Zola Best documentary Bank Job Cow Dying To Divorce El Father Plays Himself Finding Jack Charlton Hostile I Am Belmaya Keyboard Fantasies Misha And The Wolves Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché The Real Charlie Chaplin Rebel Dykes Sisters With Transistors The Story Of Looking

