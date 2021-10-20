CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

By Tierney Sneed
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of...

nobody knows
8d ago

Mother F’r….is trying to block the release because 🤔plain and simple…..SOB has has anything and everything to hide 👺👈👀

11
Lamont Sible Jr
8d ago

Donald Trump promised to have the most transparent administration in history. Donald Trump lied from the day he was born.

7
Barbara Radwan-Wiehe
8d ago

A criminal should not go free because he can "run out the clock".

8
