The Braves are in the World Series. If they win four more games, Pablo Emilio Sandoval Reyes will receive his fourth World Series ring. This is a guy with a .645 OPS this season and a total of -0.1 fWAR and who quite literally became relegated to only be a mascot for the team. In his last 25 plate appearances he went 0 for 21 (!) with a slash line of .000/.160/.000, for a .160 OPS. But still, we all remember the time when Pablo had magic in his bat. When his plate appearances were must see TV. The Braves started off 12-16 but a few of those wins might have as well have been credited to Pablo rather than any of those players who took the mound those days.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO