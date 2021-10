Hong Kong Disneyland Resort announced that a new demand-based, two-tier ticket pricing structure for park admission will go into effect on Oct. 19, 2021. Under the new structure, there will be different pricing for 1-Day tickets on regular days and peak days (a calendar showing regular days and peak days will be available on the resort’s official website). Peak pricing is HK$699 (about $90) for general admission (age 12-64) and HK$524 (about $67) for child tickets (age 3-11). Prices for 1-Day tickets for regular days will remain unchanged for all ticket types. Under the new pricing structure, 1-Day tickets will be valid for three months.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO