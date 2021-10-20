CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in...

Proud of Bihar being 'Land of world's first democracy,' says President Kovind

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday joined the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna and said that he is proud that Bihar has been the 'land of the world's first democracy. He laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and...
Harsh Vardhan Shringla lauds IAF for its crucial role in 1971 war

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its crucial role in the 1971 war, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that the heroics of India's fighter pilots provided some of the most inspiring moments of the war. "The Indian Air Force played a crucial...
Kashmir's willow bat makes debut in ongoing T20 World Cup

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Made in Kashmir, the famous willow bat made its debut in the ongoing T20 World Cup, as players of the Oman cricket team have decided to use the Valley's speciality in the ongoing series. While speaking to ANI, Fawzul Kabir Dar, the...
PM Modi leaves for Rome to attend G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Rome on Friday. Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.
Students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan cricket win

Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's crushing victory over arch-rivals India at the Twenty20 World Cup, officials said Thursday. The students, originally from Indian-administered Kashmir, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Agra city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh for "promoting enmity" and disrupting religious harmony, police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh told AFP. The case was lodged after right-wing Hindu nationalist groups barged into the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College demanding the arrest of the three students, according to press reports. Video footage shared on Twitter showed several people described as lawyers shouting "Down with Pakistan, Hail India" as the trio were being led out of court into a police van. AFP could not independently verify the footage or when it was shot.
Anti-terrorism charge against Kashmiri students who allegedly cheered for Pakistan after cricket match

Police in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered cases on Monday under a draconian anti-terrorism law against students of a medical college for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India in a cricket match.The students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terrorism law meant for bolstering internal security but often used to throttle political dissent.The hostel wardens and managers of the medical colleges were also booked by the Kashmir police.Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and...
India’s government made Kashmir even more dangerous for religious minorities

Mohamed Zeeshan is a foreign affairs columnist and author of “Flying Blind: India’s Quest for Global Leadership.”. When extremist militants slaughtered hundreds of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir during the early 1990s, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a respected Hindu pharmacist in the provincial capital of Srinagar, refused to flee. Bindroo’s own father-in-law was shot four times in the carnage and was forced to flee to Delhi, but Bindroo was unperturbed. “I have no threat,” he said. “I will live with the Kashmiri people I have grown up with.”
Carefully following discussions, hopeful of WHO recognition for Covaxin soon, says Shringla

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Two days after World Health Organisation (WHO) sought additional clarifications for emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the government is carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body and hoped that approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine will be granted soon.
90 per cent of people in Delhi have antibodies against Covid-19, says sero survey

More than 90 per cent of people in India’s capital city have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, according to a latest serological survey.A Delhi government official told the media: “We have found Covid antibodies in more than 90 per cent of the samples collected during the sixth round of the survey.” However, the official cautioned that “we cannot say Delhi has achieved herd immunity despite such a high level of seroprevalence.”Experts say this high level of seroprevalence indicates that Delhi might not suffer any devastating Covid waves anytime soon. But it all depends on whether any other variant of the...
'83' can turn theatres into cricket stadiums: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the role of legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film '83', shared his excitement for the film's release. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in...
India to raise issues related to terrorism at G20 Summit in Rome

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India will raise issues related to cross-border terrorism, terror financing and terror-related activities having an impact on it and the world at the G20 summit with member countries also slated to discuss ways to build back from COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said on Thursday.
Hope it's a Happy Diwali for all: Raveena Tandon post Aryan Khan's bail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Like many others, actor Raveena Tandon also celebrated the decision of the Mumbai High Court, which granted bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, over 20 days after his arrest in the drug seizure case. Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared a note...
Kerala Financial Corporation launches scheme for benefiting MSME sector

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), Thiruvananthapuram based premier Government Financial Institution, launched a special loan facility for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector on Thursday to assist them in executing the work orders and also to discount their pending bills. Under the scheme,...
