President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's crushing victory over arch-rivals India at the Twenty20 World Cup, officials said Thursday. The students, originally from Indian-administered Kashmir, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Agra city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh for "promoting enmity" and disrupting religious harmony, police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh told AFP. The case was lodged after right-wing Hindu nationalist groups barged into the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College demanding the arrest of the three students, according to press reports. Video footage shared on Twitter showed several people described as lawyers shouting "Down with Pakistan, Hail India" as the trio were being led out of court into a police van. AFP could not independently verify the footage or when it was shot.

INDIA ・ 18 HOURS AGO