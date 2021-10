ANIMATION Kids First will collaborate with Amazon Kids Plus on a new original kids’ program set in the Hello Kitty universe titled “Hello Kitty: Super Style!” The new series is being produced with a global audience in mind, and will be made available in major territories around the world, including the U.S. Paris-based Watch Next. Banijay’s Monello will produce with Milan-based Maga Animation Studio. Kids First will handle global distribution outside of Asia, where Japanese company ABC Frontier will represent the series. The new, 3D-animated production will follow Hello Kitty and other members of the Cherry Town community as the titular...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO