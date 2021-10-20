CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Appear in New Tiffany & Co. “Date Night” Ad

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter made their debut as the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The company followed with a short film that featured Beyoncé singing “Moon River” to Hov while sitting at a piano. This is the first time The Carters have appeared together in...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Blue Ivy steals show in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s commercial for Tiffany (video)

There are some certainties in life. The sun rises in the east, water is wet, and Blue Ivy Carter steals the show whenever she appears with her uber-famous parents. The charismatic 9-year-old’s adoring fans went frenetic when she appeared with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z in the latest Tiffany & Co. commercial. The Grammy-winning preteen was at her precocious best as she made fans giggle and swoon with her quick cameo.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
energy941.com

Blue Ivy Crashes Date Night In Tiffany’s Latest Spot

The third installment in Tiffany’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyonce was released today. Tiffany’s calls the footage, exquisite bonus content. In the bonus clip Jay-Z and Beyonce reference Audrey Hepburn’s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple is eating pizza and drinking champagne in the back seat until daughter Blue Ivy crashes the date.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Elle

Here's Beyoncé Looking Gorgeous in a Mint Plunge Silk Dress and All the Diamonds

Beyoncé kept her steady stream of outfit of the day posts going this afternoon with a new Instagram post featuring her and Jay-Z all dressed up for Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot's Venice wedding over the weekend. Bey posed with new bangs in a mint plunge silk dress by SAÏNT MOJAVÏ. She accessorized with Paciotti heels, a Marzook clutch, diamond necklaces, and dangling earrings. KJ Moody styled the look.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Could Be First Couple To Compete For The Same Oscar Award

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are on the verge of making history -- again. After appearing together in a gawdy Tiffany & Co. ad campaign in which Hov and Bey dive all the way into lavishness and elegance, music's most notable and most important power couple could end up competing against each other.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Beyoncé Posts Beautiful Photos Husband Jay-Z Took Of Her In Italy

Beyoncé took to Instagram Tuesday to share some gorgeous photos of herself during a recent trip to Italy. Apparently, it was her husband Jay-Z who took them. In the first photo, the 40-year-old singer flaunted the mint plunge silk outfit she wore in Venice. She completed her look with matching heels, silver jewelry and a cute ball-shaped clutch.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#New Tiffany#Carters#The Carters For Tiffany#Jay Z Daily#Beyonce#Evp
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z List Their New Orleans Mansion For $4.45 Million

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have listed their New Orleans mansion for sale, TMZ reports. The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home takes up 13,292 square feet, and has been priced at $4,450,000. The Carter mansion has been around since 1925, and was originally built a Presbyterian church. The listing says that “a Grammy winner” once said, “I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden. Although they don’t specify a name, both Queen B and Jay meet the criteria.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”. The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pic JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos, one of which her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy