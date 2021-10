Erie County court officials are about to start utilizing a second centralized location to hold preliminary hearings for defendants charged with crimes in the city. County court officials and officials in Erie's five magisterial district courts are expected to to meet at Erie City Hall this week to tour the city council chambers on the building's first floor. Officials plan to use that space as a secondary Central Court, to help ease the scheduling pressures placed on the main Central Court inside the Erie County Courthouse.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO