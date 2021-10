Thousands of people are set to descend on Glasgow within days for the Cop26 climate summit. The meeting of world leaders has been billed as the last best chance for countries to commit to dramatically reducing their planet-heating emissions. The aim is to keep global temperature rise to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below” 2C. Currently, the world has heated about 1.1C. Here we take a look at why that is important and whether it will make a difference. What is the significance of 1.5C?When the Paris Agreement - the global treaty on climate change - was negotiated in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO