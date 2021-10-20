CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnOtbV00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 505,170 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,701 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 192,726 infections in Wayne County, or 10,942 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wayne County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 312 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, above the 271 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, MI 10,942 192,726 312 5,492
2 Oakland County, MI 11,266 140,924 210 2,628
3 Livingston County, MI 11,580 21,827 121 228
4 Lapeer County, MI 12,587 11,102 266 235
5 Macomb County, MI 13,477 117,074 303 2,634
6 St. Clair County, MI 13,485 21,517 315 503

