CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnOoR600 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 140,781 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,239 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Calhoun County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,723 infections in Calhoun County, or 11,711 for every 100,000 people.

Though Calhoun County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 347 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Calhoun County, above the 225 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Calhoun County, SC 11,711 1,723 347 51
2 Saluda County, SC 12,331 2,503 266 54
3 Fairfield County, SC 14,239 3,234 414 94
4 Richland County, SC 16,652 67,983 183 747
5 Kershaw County, SC 18,305 11,781 306 197
6 Lexington County, SC 18,706 53,557 241 691

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy