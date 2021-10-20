These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 140,781 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,239 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Calhoun County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,723 infections in Calhoun County, or 11,711 for every 100,000 people.

Though Calhoun County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 347 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Calhoun County, above the 225 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).