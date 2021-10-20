These Are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 93,629 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,960 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,104 infections in Dade County, or 12,966 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 117 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 177 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

