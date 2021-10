Present-day, there’s still plenty of interest in Simmons around the league, from teams like the Pacers and Timberwolves who have been inquiring about him for most of the offseason. Recent reports have turned up names like Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, for example, but sources say the names floated in those talks came primarily from Indiana’s end, with the Sixers never expressing much interest in a Pacers deal or even registering serious talks.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO