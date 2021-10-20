CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnOi8k00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 21,643 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,373 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,817 infections in Albemarle County, or 7,350 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 92 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 113 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Albemarle County, VA 7,350 7,817 92 98
2 Nelson County, VA 8,756 1,297 108 16
3 Fluvanna County, VA 9,661 2,539 84 22
4 Greene County, VA 11,097 2,154 160 31
5 Charlottesville City, VA 11,135 5,238 123 58
6 Buckingham County, VA 15,279 2,598 218 37

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation," one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
