The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a 35-29 overtime win in New England against the Patriots Sunday, and did so on a great throw from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. The teams went back and forth for a while before that, with a pick-six from Trevon Diggs putting Dallas up 26-21 with 2:36 left, Mac Jones responding with a 75-yard passing touchdown to Kendrick Bourne with 2:21 left and a successful two-point conversion pass to Jacobi Meyers, and the Cowboys then responding themselves with a nine-play, 55-yard drive capped off by a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein that sent the game to overtime. Dallas then forced New England to punt on their possession, and then Prescott led a seven-play, 80-yard drive that finished with this 35-yard touchdown pass to Lamb:

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO