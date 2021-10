FOXBOROUGH — Kendrick Bourne was right in the middle of the craziest two-play stretch of the season at Gillette Stadium. In last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, a Mac Jones pass went off Bourne’s fingertips and landed in the arms of Trevon Diggs for a pick-six. It appeared to just be an errant throw that went for a back-breaking interception. On the next snap, it was Bourne who found the end zone, as Jones hit him for a 75-yard bomb that gave the Patriots a late lead.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO