Broncos set to play their first (and perhaps only) nationally televised game of the season

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Denver Broncos2021 schedule includes just one nationally televised game, a “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 21. The game will be televised on both NFL Network and local FOX stations, with Prime Video offering streaming coverage.

Unless their season turns around, the Broncos might be unlikely to get flexed into anymore nationally televised games this fall.

Every afternoon NFL game after Week 10 is eligible to be flexed to “Sunday Night Football,” but Denver hasn’t looked like a team worthy of “SNF” consideration in recent weeks.

The Broncos’ season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 9 is also eligible to be flexed to Saturday, Jan. 8. The NFL will flex a pair of games to Saturday that weekend that will be nationally televised. But unless Denver is in contention for a playoff spot in Week 18, that game seems unlikely to get flexed to Saturday.

So there’s a possibility that the Broncos could return to prime time TV later this season, but it’s probably more realistic to assume Thursday evening will be Denver’s only nationally broadcast game of the year. Let’s enjoy it!

