Wichita, KS

These Are the Counties in the Wichita, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnOcqO00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 98,832 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,352 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Wichita than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Wichita metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sumner County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,133 infections in Sumner County, or 13,500 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sumner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 254 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sumner County, above the 192 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sumner County, KS 13,500 3,133 254 59
2 Harvey County, KS 13,986 4,833 229 79
3 Kingman County, KS 14,605 1,091 268 20
4 Sedgwick County, KS 15,457 79,148 187 957
5 Butler County, KS 15,988 10,627 182 121

Comments / 0

 

