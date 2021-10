Eric Comrie gets his first start of the 21-22 season this evening against the Los Angeles Kings. This is Comrie's first season as the backup goaltender for the Jets and the timing couldn't be better. Usually, a backup gets the second game of a back-to-back scenario. This time Comrie skated yesterday in Anaheim, the morning skate in Los Angeles which turns out to be a normal routine. This is the third time Comrie is facing the Kings in his career, he is 1-1 and an .897 save percentage in his first two starts.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO