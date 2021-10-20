CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnO7lE00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 68,668 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,966 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Springfield than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,241 infections in Dallas County, or 13,583 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 248 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, MO 13,583 2,241 248 41
2 Greene County, MO 14,860 42,860 229 661
3 Webster County, MO 14,905 5,676 228 87
4 Christian County, MO 15,195 12,806 186 157
5 Polk County, MO 16,118 5,085 158 50

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
