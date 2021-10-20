CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all charges in Parkland school massacre

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 34 charges Wednesday in connection to the 2018 Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.

The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

Cruz appeared before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who asked him a lengthy list of questions to gauge his mental competency. Scherer then asked him one by one how he pleads to each killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to the 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those who were wounded.

WATCH HERE:

The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury, but that trial has not been scheduled.

The trial has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments between the prosecution and defense over what evidence and testimony could be presented to the jury. Some victims’ families had expressed frustration over the delays, but the president of the group they formed expressed relief that the case now seems closer to resolution.

The decision by Cruz and his attorneys to plead guilty came unexpectedly. Preparations were being made to begin jury selection within the next few months. He had been set to go on trial next week for the attack on the Broward County jail guard.

Cruz and his lawyers had long offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors had repeatedly rejected that deal, saying the case deserved a death sentence.

