CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County high school students launch 2nd annual virtual 5K to support children fighting cancer

By Dear Mr. President, Baltimore needs you now
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 8 days ago

Two Howard County high school seniors have teamed up to support those in their community fighting cancer.

In fall 2019, then-sophomores Navya Kunadi of Marriotts Ridge High School and Simran Kalia of Oakland Mills High School founded Chasing Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit organization that looks to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Looking for ways to support children battling cancer during the coronavirus pandemic, the two launched the Chasing Childhood Cancer Virtual 5K last year to raise funds for Howard County General Hospital.

Kunadi, now 17 and a senior who serves as COO of the nonprofit, said the idea for the 5K served as a way to encourage individuals to get outside and exercise, especially during the pandemic.

“We were just trying to think of any way we could get a group of people to come together and help achieve one single goal, and we thought running a 5K would be an awesome idea,” said Kunadi, of Marriottsville.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore’s new 911 call diversion program is reducing police response to calls of behavioral crisis, officials say »

This month, the organization will be holding its second annual virtual 5K from Oct. 20-27 to raise support for the Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia. Registration for the 5K is open through Oct. 27.

Kunadi said she is expecting approximately 75 to 100 participants in this year’s 5K.

Those interested in participating must register online at bit.ly/chasingchildhoodcancer and pay a $15 registration fee.

Once registered, people can participate by running or walking outside or on a treadmill, spending time outdoors, or taking a hike with family or pets.

Howard County Times: Top stories Newsletter

Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news.

Participants are encouraged to send a photo or video of their run or walk to chasingchildhoodcancer@gmail.com, Chasing Childhood Cancer on Facebook or chasingchildhoodcancer on Instagram.

[More Maryland news] Midshipman and former Navy football player Myles James died of accidental fentanyl toxicity, autopsy finds »

Kalia, now 16 and a senior who serves as CEO, said she hopes the 5K will serve as an opportunity to help those in need.

“Because of the pandemic and everything, we want to be able to give back to our community in a way that is long-lasting,” said Kalia, of Columbia. “Since we are still kids in high school, being able to help out other kids who are unfortunately going through something a lot worse than what we face is a big part of that.”

Spanning a week in May 2020, last year’s 5K brought together more than 40 people ages 12 to 55 from across the state. Additionally, more than 30 people from across the continent, including California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ontario, Canada, donated to the nonprofit, according to a news release.

Over the course of that week, the organization raised a total of $1,300.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Howard County, MD
Society
State
California State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
County
Howard County, MD
City
Columbia, MD
NBC News

The plan to tax billionaires like Elon Musk is dead — for now. Why it should be revived.

The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Mills High School#Pets#Chasing Childhood Cancer#The Claudia Mayer#Newsletter Daily
CNN

Biden set for audience with Pope Francis in a meeting heavy with symbolism for America's second Catholic president

Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
634
Followers
41
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy