CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnNqzX00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 536,862 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,157 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 63,309 infections in Norfolk County, or 9,067 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, above the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Norfolk County, MA 9,067 63,309 265 1,853
2 Middlesex County, MA 9,766 155,781 244 3,900
3 Rockingham County, NH 9,897 30,199 97 297
4 Strafford County, NH 9,925 12,728 90 115
5 Plymouth County, MA 11,309 57,917 294 1,508
6 Suffolk County, MA 13,394 106,049 241 1,906
7 Essex County, MA 14,197 110,879 319 2,494

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Ma Nh Metro Area#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
POLITICS
Chalkbeat

Newark’s COVID testing program stalls, lacking consent from majority of students

Newark’s COVID testing program for students and staff has yet to get underway as student consent forms lag with only 24% submitted. | Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images. Newark Public Schools has yet to launch a COVID testing program for students and teachers nearly a week after the state’s “ vaccine or test ” mandate went into effect, and nearly two months after the academic year began.
NEWARK, NJ
AG Week

Former South Dakota elevator manager accused of embezzling $50,000

McINTOSH, South Dakota — The former manager of the McIntosh-Watauga Equity Exchange grain elevator is accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 from her former employer. DeAnn Marie Hozwarth, 44, faces three charges, according to a complaint filed on Sept. 23, 2021, by Assistant Attorney General Mandi Miiller. One count accuses her of embezzling $49,732.99 from the elevator, and two counts accuse her of failing to notify the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission of financial conditions at the elevator.
MCINTOSH, SD
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy