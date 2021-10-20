CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnNdlK00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 81,401 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,028 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jackson, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 31,796 infections in Hinds County, or 13,151 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hinds County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 257 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, below the 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hinds County, MS 13,151 31,796 257 621
2 Madison County, MS 14,022 14,513 269 278
3 Rankin County, MS 14,449 21,852 256 387
4 Copiah County, MS 15,480 4,446 317 91
5 Yazoo County, MS 15,640 4,375 307 86
6 Simpson County, MS 16,323 4,419 428 116

