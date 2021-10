Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever’s prestige beauty division delivered robust growth in the fiscal third quarter, which saw underlying sales climb 2.5 percent to 13.5 billion euros. The parent of brands ranging from Dove, Vaseline and Pond’s to Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, said Thursday that reported growth was 4 percent compared with last year, due both to new acquisitions, such as Paula’s Choice, and price hikes in the face of severe cost inflation.More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 “We have delivered a good quarter against...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO