CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Limited-Edition Winter Candy Bars

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KitKat Caramelised Biscuit candy bar is a winter edition version of the brand's signature original that's arriving in the UK to help consumers enjoy a familiar flavor experience in an easy way....

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bars#Chocolate#Food Drink#Caramelised Biscuit#Belgian
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPTV

Truly Has 4 New Limited-Edition Hard Seltzer Flavors For The Holidays

If you think of hard seltzer as a summer drink, Truly’s latest seasonal flavors may just change your mind. The new Truly Holiday Party Pack features four holiday cocktail-inspired flavors: Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice. The new holiday pack will be available...
DRINKS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This new whiskey made in Utah is like a liquid candy bar

Julius Vazquez combines two of his favorite things — grilling and good whiskey!. He returned to the show today with JP Bernier from Hammer Spring Distillery, right here in Utah. They have a new Hammer Spring Bourbon coming out that Julius says is a "liquid Snickers" bar with caramel nuttiness,...
UTAH STATE
FanSided

Red Lobster hits the freezer aisle with a fan favorite item

It’s a fan favorite item and one we dream of when it comes to Red Lobster and guilty eats. And now, it is heading to the freezer aisle. That’s right Guilty Eats fans, Red Lobster is taking their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and bringing it to a freezer near you! Much like those take and bake rolls we love at Thanksgiving, these biscuits are frozen and ready to bake. All you really need is some butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
saratogafalcon.org

Twix: the queen of candy bars

When you peer into a bowl of candy at a stranger’s house during this year’s trick-or-treating season, Twixes are the first candies you should rummage for. The combination of chocolate, caramel and biscuit serves as a perfect mix of creaminess, sweetness and crunch. Objectively, Twixes are the best Halloween candy.
FOOD & DRINKS
100.7 WITL

Budweiser Salutes Detroit With Very Limited Edition Cans

Have you ever wondered why beer is so thirst-quenching and taste so good? Some more than others. Well, a lot of beer is made from life's greatest source, water. The quality of water can make beer taste so much better. According to riedel.com natural water has many minerals, compounds, and...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy