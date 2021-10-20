CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK house prices rise 10.6% in year to August – ONS

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British house prices in August were 10.6% higher than a year earlier, up from an 8.5%...

ArchDaily

RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards

RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced its longlist of best new homes in the United Kingdom for the year 2021. The jury, which includes Architect and Chair Amin Taha, Co-founder of Ash Sakula Architects Cany Ash, and RIBA House of the Year 2019 winner Kieran McGonigle, have selected 20 newly-built houses or extensions that feature imaginative and innovative residential typologies that cater to the environment and their users.
U.K.
calculatedriskblog.com

Real House Prices, Price-to-Rent Ratio and Price-to-Median Income in August

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Real House Prices, Price-to-Rent Ratio and Price-to-Median Income in August; And a look at "Affordability" This graph uses the year end Case-Shiller house price index - and the nominal median household income through 2020 (from the Census Bureau). 2021 median income is estimated at a 5% annual gain.
REAL ESTATE
wincountry.com

UK to convene committee to look at fallout from triggering Article 16 – Sky News

(Reuters) – Britain is activating a key government committee to look at the fallout from suspending cooperation over Northern Ireland, Sky News reported on Thursday. UK ministers are holding discussions inside the key cabinet committee, which oversaw Brexit fallout preparations, about the repercussions of triggering Article 16, which allows the UK to stop following some parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the report added.
U.K.
The Independent

Supply chains and labour market likely to dent UK’s recovery, Santander says

Disruptions in global supply chains, a tight labour market and continued outbreaks of Covid are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of Britain’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic, Santander said.The Spanish bank said it was counting on a series of issues to hit UK economic growth in the coming months.Meanwhile, inflation and the impact it will have on interest rates will feed through to how much banks earn.“Despite a more positive economic environment, conditions remain uncertain and a number of factors could impact the pace of recovery,” said chief executive Nathan Bostock.“While the pandemic’s trajectory over...
BUSINESS
#House Prices#Ons#Uk#England#Reuters#British
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge at near-record pace in August

U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.7% in August compared with a year ago. That increase is just below July’s 20% jump, which […]
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Case-Shiller: National House Price Index increased 19.8% year-over-year in August

S&P/Case-Shiller released the monthly Home Price Indices for August ("August" is a 3 month average of June, July and August prices). This release includes prices for 20 individual cities, two composite indices (for 10 cities and 20 cities) and the monthly National index. From S&P: Annual Home Price Gains Remained...
REAL ESTATE
Northern Ireland
Sales Tax
Real Estate
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Record YOY House-Price Increases Continued In August: Report

First American says prices, expected rate increases to affect house-buying power, but rising incomes could help. First American Financial Corp.'s Real House Price Index for August 2021 shows house prices rose nearly 21% year over year, the third consecutive month of record increases. Home prices in August continued to increase...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Was August the Turning Point for Home Prices?

There were further indications in August that home price gains are beginning to slow. The appreciation rate of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA's) House Price Survey (HPI) retreated slightly on both a monthly and an annual basis while the various S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices either slowed or remained unchanged on an annual basis.
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

UK retailers warn of pre-Christmas price rises

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailers warned on Wednesday of pre-Christmas price rises after they reported the smallest year-on-year decline in the average selling price of goods in their stores since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The British Retail Consortium trade body said shop prices rose by 0.4% on...
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

U.S. Home Prices Were Up Nearly 20 Percent Year-Over-Year in August

U.S. home prices increased 1.4% on an adjusted basis during August compared with July and were up 19.8% compared with August 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. The index’s 10-city and 20-city composites – measuring home price growth in the largest U.S. cities – posted monthly...
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

Home Prices Rise, and Single People Are Running Out of Houses to Buy

Single people hoping to buy homes in the current housing market are short on options. Solo people heading up their own households are a growing part of the population. The number of one-person households in the United States doubled in the last 40 years, rising to 36.1 million in 2020 from 18.2 million in 1980. Of that group, 19% identify as members of the millennial generation, while another 19% belong to Gen X. About 39% of sole-person households identify as baby boomers and 3% as Gen Z.
REAL ESTATE
athomeincarlsbad.com

Where are Housing Prices Headed?

You may be wondering…where are housing prices headed. This article provides some good insights. If you’re looking to buy or sell a house, chances are you’ve heard talk about today’s rising home prices. And while this increase in home values is great news for sellers, you may be wondering what the future holds. Will prices continue to rise with time, or should you expect them to fall?
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

The best small cities to live in – where house prices are rising fastest

Just as the pandemic was beginning, Abi Herbert did exactly the opposite of what most people were planning. She moved from an idyllic village near Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, to the bright lights of central Birmingham – and she didn’t regret it for a second. “I was living with my parents post-uni,”...
REAL ESTATE
propertyindustryeye.com

House price forecast: UK prices to stabilise in run up to Christmas

After a record breaking year, the housing market appears to have peaked and is set to cool, new research shows. The latest Reallymoving House Price Forecast shows residential property prices will rise by just 0.1% over the final quarter of 2021 as the post-pandemic property market settles into a period of slower growth.
BUSINESS

