CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMj5t00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 78,267 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,444 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,315 infections in Woodford County, or 12,703 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 103 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 120 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Woodford County, KY 12,703 3,315 103 27
2 Clark County, KY 14,159 5,079 100 36
3 Jessamine County, KY 15,095 7,913 172 90
4 Scott County, KY 15,132 8,098 82 44
5 Bourbon County, KY 15,320 3,086 159 32
6 Fayette County, KY 15,931 50,776 120 381

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
Lexington, KY
Government
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest and Smallest State Economies

Though often described as a democracy, the United States is actually a constitutional federal republic, a group of states (as well as territories and a federal district) operating independently from each other under a unifying framework that limits each state’s power while affording it considerable social and economic autonomy. One way to compare states is […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy