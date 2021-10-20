CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMgRi00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 245,401 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,786 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,492 infections in Carroll County, or 6,860 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baltimore metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 170 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, compared to 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, MD 6,860 11,492 170 284
2 Howard County, MD 7,084 22,339 87 273
3 Queen Anne's County, MD 7,620 3,761 138 68
4 Harford County, MD 8,003 20,090 139 348
5 Baltimore County, MD 9,105 75,357 218 1,808
6 Anne Arundel County, MD 9,136 51,866 133 753
7 Baltimore City, MD 9,842 60,496 215 1,322

