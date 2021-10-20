CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

These Are the Counties in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMfYz00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 36,594 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,681 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Roanoke is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Craig County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 525 infections in Craig County, or 10,268 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Craig County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Roanoke metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 117 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Craig County, below the 191 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Craig County, VA 10,268 525 117 6
2 Franklin County, VA 10,353 5,822 174 98
3 Botetourt County, VA 11,098 3,687 135 45
4 Roanoke City, VA 11,807 11,762 231 230
5 Roanoke County, VA 12,255 11,469 172 161
6 Salem City, VA 13,045 3,329 223 57

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke County, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Coronavirus
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Roanoke County, VA
Health
County
Roanoke County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Roanoke Metropolitan Area#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy