These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond Counties, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMegG00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 98,375 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,553 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Augusta-Richmond County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,165 infections in Lincoln County, or 14,938 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 410 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 249 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 14,938 1,165 410 32
2 Aiken County, SC 15,897 26,537 192 321
3 McDuffie County, GA 16,141 3,470 326 70
4 Edgefield County, SC 16,332 4,372 198 53
5 Burke County, GA 16,452 3,710 350 79
6 Columbia County, GA 16,633 24,500 187 275
7 Richmond County, GA 17,185 34,621 322 649

