Rochester, NY

These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMdnX00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 111,126 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,341 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,539 infections in Yates County, or 6,154 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 104 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 145 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yates County, NY 6,154 1,539 104 26
2 Ontario County, NY 8,335 9,124 100 110
3 Wayne County, NY 8,682 7,888 91 83
4 Livingston County, NY 8,749 5,591 111 71
5 Orleans County, NY 10,242 4,217 209 86
6 Monroe County, NY 11,121 82,767 158 1,178

Comments / 0

 

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

