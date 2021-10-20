CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMcuo00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 198,867 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,337 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,571 infections in Chilton County, or 14,958 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 364 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 292 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 14,958 6,571 364 160
2 Walker County, AL 17,141 11,055 563 363
3 Jefferson County, AL 17,256 113,872 286 1,885
4 Blount County, AL 17,471 10,071 302 174
5 Shelby County, AL 17,610 37,203 160 339
6 St. Clair County, AL 18,193 15,884 386 337
7 Bibb County, AL 18,693 4,211 382 86

