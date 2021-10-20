CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMb2500 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area, which covers parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, a total of 242,591 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,016 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Providence-Warwick than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Providence metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newport County in Rhode Island has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,560 infections in Newport County, or 10,304 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Newport County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Providence metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 61 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newport County, below the 291 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Providence-Warwick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Rhode Island where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newport County, RI 10,304 8,560 61 51
2 Washington County, RI 10,889 13,746 139 175
3 Kent County, RI 13,505 22,129 237 388
4 Bristol County, MA 14,211 79,427 331 1,852
5 Providence County, RI 17,777 112,799 328 2,082

