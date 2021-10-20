CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cWnMYKm00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 34,739 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,327 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lynchburg, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,645 infections in Bedford County, or 12,380 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 184 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bedford County, VA 12,380 9,645 184 143
2 Campbell County, VA 12,588 6,945 239 132
3 Amherst County, VA 13,318 4,246 169 54
4 Lynchburg City, VA 14,445 11,575 228 183
5 Appomattox County, VA 14,945 2,328 231 36

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.  Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

66K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy