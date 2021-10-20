These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, 44,501,723 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 716,720 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 111,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,248 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,602 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,499 infections in Perry County, or 14,522 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Perry County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 203 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, below the 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 18, 2021.

