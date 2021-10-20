CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Scattered showers & thundershowers

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aacpc_0cWnMJL700

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: A few spotty sprinkles and showers will be out there this evening but nothing too significant rain-wise is anticipated. Showers become more likely overnight as a low pressure system draws closer to Michigan. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. After mainly cloudy skies and some lingering showers on Thursday, sharply cooler air will follow this system on Friday and beyond with temperatures dropping back into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and possible thunder. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs around 60. Southwest to west to northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A lake-effect or lake-enhanced rain shower or two are possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY : Partly sunny and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Forecasters hinting at snow possibilities as big pattern change looms

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a pattern change that will usher in the coldest air of the season to parts of the central and eastern United States during the first week of November. The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#West Michigan#Severe Weather#Fox 17
WCPO

More rain ahead right into the weekend

A stubborn rainmaker will continue the onslaught of rain for Friday and more is on track into the weekend. However, there is a change for Halloween. So, this same area of low pressure will be around right into Friday night football. The wet weather will not be as heavy as what fell on Thursdayand will come more in waves.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Dayton Daily News

Isolated showers today; More scattered rain on Saturday

Today there will be isolated showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain chances will fall after dark, though showers will still be likely for a few hours after sundown. Beginning around midnight there will be a chance of rain, which will continue through dawn on Saturday.
WILMINGTON, OH
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Windy with scattered showers around the rest of today

Scattered showers will continue to move through the region this afternoon and evening. Downsloping winds will limit the rain potential in the immediate Tri-Cities area, but overall, a wet pattern continues for the region. Temperatures will be mild with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50’s in the mountains. A...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking scattered showers and fog overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy early with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers thinning out. Rain exits east by late afternoon, but clouds stick around into Friday night. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. EXTENDED: We have had...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Scatter showers continue overnight, Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers will return this evening and continue overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Rainfall totals will be less than 1/2 inch but the light to moderate rain will become more widespread as we go through the day on Friday. It will be a cloudy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NBCMontana

Scattered showers today, especially for northwest Montana

Scattered showers continue for west central and northwest Montana, with most of the showers focusing in on northwest Montana this evening and tomorrow. Up to 0.5" of rainfall will be possible for northwest Montana, with locations in higher terrain receiving a bit more. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s across western Montana through Friday.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy