Here is How Bucs Landed Tom Brady, According to New Book

By Jason Hall
 8 days ago

An excerpt from author Lars Anderson 's new book on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' recent Super Bowl run reveals how the franchise landed Tom Brady during free agency in March 2020.

Anderson shared the passage from A Season in the Sun: The Inside Story of Bruce Arians , Tom Brady, and the Making of a Champion with the Guardian to coincide with the book's release on Tuesday.

In the excerpt, Anderson details a conversation between Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and Brady's longtime agent Don Yee that took place at 12:15 a.m., 15 minutes after the team was permitted to make contact with the legendary quarterback in adherence with league rules, on March 16, 2020.

Yee emphasized that Brady respected Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and was impressed by his work with quarterbacks throughout his NFL career, having watched a documentary on the veteran coach,

Yee also credited Licht for putting together "a good nucleus of talent at Tampa" before the general manager made initial contact with Brady.

Licht drove to Arians' house for a call with Brady two days later just as free agency officially began.

“What’s up, babe?” Brady said, answering his cell phone immediately. “Jason, this is going to be a hell of a lot of fun."

Anderson wrote that "Brady then gushed about the Bucs' talented wide receivers, the way the Tampa Bay defense had played during the second half of the 2019 season, and the way Arians had coaxed great seasons out of so many quarterbacks during his career," even saying "I think we've got something. We've got a chance to be very special," even before making his own pitch for the Bucs to sign him.

Licht said he locked eyes with Arians after Brady uttered those words and silently mouthed: "I think this is happening."

Licht continued to pitch the idea to Brady for 30 minutes before handing the phone to Arians, who promised, "If you come here, we will win the Super Bowl. You're the missing ingredient. We're a very talented team, but they just don't know it."

Arians continued to pitch Brady on the positives of playing in Florida and alongside receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin before Brady interrupted saying, "Hey, I think [ Rob ] Gronk [ owski ] might want to come out of retirement."

“Let’s get you signed up first and then we’ll work on that one,” Arians replied, before eventually acquiring the legendary tight end weeks later.

You can read the full excerpt from A Season in the Sun on The Guardian 's website here or purchase a hardcover copy of the book on Amazon for $24.49.

Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 6

Why It's Now Obvious Aaron Rodgers is Leaving Green Bay After this Season

Why This Season is LeBron's Last Chance to Win Another Championship

Tom Brady to Be Traded? Gisele's Latest Tweet Had Rumors Flying

Twitter is Furious Over How Patrick Mahomes' Brother Was Dancing

Why Russell Wilson’s Injury Could Mend His Relationship With Seahawks

NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Get a Surprise at Practice Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What Mike Evans Said After Ball Giveaway

Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon, finding wide receiver Mike Evans across the middle. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made history with the throw, as no other NFL quarterback has reached the 600-touchdown mark. Brady didn’t get to hold onto the ball,...
NFL
Tom Brady
Russell Wilson
Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
ESPN

What happened when Marshawn Lynch, Sue Bird, Tom Brady and Drew Brees joined Peyton & Eli Manning on Monday Night Football

After three long weeks without Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football telecast, Week 7's installment more than made up for the hiatus. Thanks to Marshawn Lynch -- who joined the broadcast in the first quarter with a sideways camera while eating a snack and promptly shared he had taken three shots of Hennessy -- the ManningCast will never be the same. While "Beast Mode" quickly cemented his place as the GOAT of guests, the lineup for the next three quarters wasn't too shabby either.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
New York Post

Bucs fan squandered $500K ‘minimum’ by giving back milestone Tom Brady ball

The Buccaneers apparently had to wheel and deal with a fan to get back Tom Brady’s historic 600th touchdown ball. Brady made history in Tampa’s Week 7 victory over the Bears, with his fourth touchdown pass of the first half – to wide receiver Mike Evans — making him the first player in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless previews Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Eagles in Thursday night matchup I UNDISPUTED

Tonight will be Tom Brady's first Thursday Night game on FOX since his infamous moment a year ago when he seemingly forgot what down it was at the end of the loss against the Chicago Bears. Brady joked about it the instance this summer, and the QB obviously got the last laugh after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on a Super Bowl run last year following that gaffe.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Moment

Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign. The young fan’s sign said...
NFL
