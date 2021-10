Of late we’ve witnessed a national fringe political narrative succeed in creating the narrative in local, traditionally apolitical school board elections. The most recent example of this in our small community of Camp Hill was the circulation of (and wide reporting of) an anonymous letter to residents with certain candidate yard signs. A letter full of baseless, fringe allegations with no relevance to our school board election. This, followed by calls from Marc Scaringi – whose quotes and blog reference were included in this newspaper – calling upon the candidates to address the allegations.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO