CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

For better sleep and lower stress, check your pulses

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cristina Caro has been a registered dietitian since 2001 and since her early work in pediatrics, her kids are now “big kids,” she says, laughing.

“They’re all grown up,” but some of them still want their chicken nuggets and fries and their diet patterns don’t change a lot. People say they want to be healthy, but then they still fall back on those comfort foods.”

Caro confronts these issues regularly in her current role as regional dietician and wellness manager for Sodexo USA Education, where she provides training to culinary teams on college campuses — helping staff finesse menus for the region and culture of campus (“in the north Georgia mountains, they’re meat and potatoes … in places like Florida or coastal South Carolina, there’s a greater need for vegan and vegetarian choices”) and training them for special diets and food allergens.

In a COVID-twisted economy, this is more challenging than ever.

“Product shortages mean I can’t count on having enough supplies of specialty products, like gluten-free items. We’re doing more from scratch — which is great — but we need staff to do that and there’s also a national labor shortage, so it’s a double-whammy.”

Caro, who is affiliated with Rollins College and actively supports their campus dining services and executive chef Mark Kaba, calls herself a “lifestyle dietician.”

“There are many seasons in life,” she explains. “If I’m young and in sports, I’m all about performance — foods for hydration or that help muscles recover. If I’m going for my Ph.D., having long mental marathons, I’m focused on brain foods. And now, in COVID, a lot of us are focused on immune-boosting foods or those that help our moods. Foods that help to reduce stress and anxiety.”

In which case, Caro suggests you check your pulses.

Pulses are the dry, edible seeds of plants in the legume family, including beans, peas, chickpeas and lentils, nutrient-rich ingredients that people have been cultivating for more than 10,000 years. Eat more, says Caro, and you can reduce stress from the bottom up.

“If you’ve been fearful or had anxiety, perhaps over the pandemic, a new job or unemployment, the fears that branch off all these things, you’re probably not sleeping well.”

Missing out on sleep acutely can make you grumpy or groggy the next day, but long term, says Caro, it can spill into every aspect of your life, affecting mental focus, energy level and mood.

Pulses give your body a double hit of fiber — insoluble and soluble. The former, she says, are more familiar.

“This is the type that cleans your pipes,” she says, laughing. “The soluble kind does the same thing — but for the blood. For example, if there’s too much cholesterol in it, soluble fiber will soak it up and carry it away. But because soluble fiber takes longer to digest, eating pulses means you won’t have a spike in blood sugar that’s followed by a crash.”

Stable blood sugar is a key factor in getting a good night’s sleep.

“And we joke about the COVID-19 — as in pounds — but studies have shown that people who eat pulses on a regular basis, say a half a cup a day, have better results in both weight loss and management.”

But, what about … gas?

Caro says that if you’re not used to eating pulses, just have a little bit every day — like a tablespoon or two on a salad, increased over time — will let your system adjust without any radical effects on digestion.

“Pulses are a great source of prebiotic fiber and phytonutrients,” she notes, “and can improve your overall gut health, which is also connected to hormone regulation and immune function. Improving both can lead to better quality of sleep, better quality of life and more energy to help you reach your physical and mental goals.”

The best part: In a world where “superfoods” can be expensive and difficult to source, pulses are affordable and if stored properly can last years on the shelf. Not that you should be keeping them that long. You should be eating them!

There are thousands of ways to add pulses to your diet. I’ve even seen black bean brownie recipes out there. But I’m a fan of appreciating the textures and flavors of pulses — not hiding them. That said, this recipe for lentil stew with cabbage and smoked sausage should provide a semi-gentle entry into pulsing up your diet.

Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie or email me at amthompson@orlandosentinel.com , and your question could be answered in my weekly Ask Amy Drew column. For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

Lentil Stew with Cabbage and Smoked Sausage

Prep time: 10 mins. Cook time: 60 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 3 cups bone broth (available in the soup aisle, choose your protein)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 2 cups brown lentils, rinsed
  • 2 cups cabbage, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup yellow onion, diced
  • 1 cup carrots, diced
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 links fully-cooked smoked sausage, cut into small pieces
  • 1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Instructions

  • Put water, bone broth, cumin, bay leaves, garlic, rosemary and lentils in large pot. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer.
  • Add cabbage, onion, carrots, bell pepper and sausage. Cook partially covered until lentils are tender, about 45 minutes.
  • Discard bay leaves, stir in vinegar, cook 5 minutes more.
  • Serve hot.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Top Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure?

Diet plays a crucial role in managing blood pressure. If you are someone at risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) or you have been diagnosed with the condition, you must consult your doctor about appropriate lifestyle modifications and medications required to lower your blood pressure. Drinks that may help reduce...
DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Cabbage Soup#Food Allergens#Comfort Foods#Sodexo Usa Education#Covid#Rollins College
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food to Eat for Dementia, Says Science

Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it. Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.
SCIENCE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy