For better sleep and lower stress, check your pulses

Cristina Caro has been a registered dietitian since 2001 and since her early work in pediatrics, her kids are now “big kids,” she says, laughing.

“They’re all grown up,” but some of them still want their chicken nuggets and fries and their diet patterns don’t change a lot. People say they want to be healthy, but then they still fall back on those comfort foods.”

Caro confronts these issues regularly in her current role as regional dietician and wellness manager for Sodexo USA Education, where she provides training to culinary teams on college campuses — helping staff finesse menus for the region and culture of campus (“in the north Georgia mountains, they’re meat and potatoes … in places like Florida or coastal South Carolina, there’s a greater need for vegan and vegetarian choices”) and training them for special diets and food allergens.

In a COVID-twisted economy, this is more challenging than ever.

“Product shortages mean I can’t count on having enough supplies of specialty products, like gluten-free items. We’re doing more from scratch — which is great — but we need staff to do that and there’s also a national labor shortage, so it’s a double-whammy.”

Caro, who is affiliated with Rollins College and actively supports their campus dining services and executive chef Mark Kaba, calls herself a “lifestyle dietician.”

“There are many seasons in life,” she explains. “If I’m young and in sports, I’m all about performance — foods for hydration or that help muscles recover. If I’m going for my Ph.D., having long mental marathons, I’m focused on brain foods. And now, in COVID, a lot of us are focused on immune-boosting foods or those that help our moods. Foods that help to reduce stress and anxiety.”

In which case, Caro suggests you check your pulses.

Pulses are the dry, edible seeds of plants in the legume family, including beans, peas, chickpeas and lentils, nutrient-rich ingredients that people have been cultivating for more than 10,000 years. Eat more, says Caro, and you can reduce stress from the bottom up.

“If you’ve been fearful or had anxiety, perhaps over the pandemic, a new job or unemployment, the fears that branch off all these things, you’re probably not sleeping well.”

Missing out on sleep acutely can make you grumpy or groggy the next day, but long term, says Caro, it can spill into every aspect of your life, affecting mental focus, energy level and mood.

Pulses give your body a double hit of fiber — insoluble and soluble. The former, she says, are more familiar.

“This is the type that cleans your pipes,” she says, laughing. “The soluble kind does the same thing — but for the blood. For example, if there’s too much cholesterol in it, soluble fiber will soak it up and carry it away. But because soluble fiber takes longer to digest, eating pulses means you won’t have a spike in blood sugar that’s followed by a crash.”

Stable blood sugar is a key factor in getting a good night’s sleep.

“And we joke about the COVID-19 — as in pounds — but studies have shown that people who eat pulses on a regular basis, say a half a cup a day, have better results in both weight loss and management.”

But, what about … gas?

Caro says that if you’re not used to eating pulses, just have a little bit every day — like a tablespoon or two on a salad, increased over time — will let your system adjust without any radical effects on digestion.

“Pulses are a great source of prebiotic fiber and phytonutrients,” she notes, “and can improve your overall gut health, which is also connected to hormone regulation and immune function. Improving both can lead to better quality of sleep, better quality of life and more energy to help you reach your physical and mental goals.”

The best part: In a world where “superfoods” can be expensive and difficult to source, pulses are affordable and if stored properly can last years on the shelf. Not that you should be keeping them that long. You should be eating them!

There are thousands of ways to add pulses to your diet. I’ve even seen black bean brownie recipes out there. But I’m a fan of appreciating the textures and flavors of pulses — not hiding them. That said, this recipe for lentil stew with cabbage and smoked sausage should provide a semi-gentle entry into pulsing up your diet.

Lentil Stew with Cabbage and Smoked Sausage

Prep time: 10 mins. Cook time: 60 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients

3 cups water

3 cups bone broth (available in the soup aisle, choose your protein)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 cups brown lentils, rinsed

2 cups cabbage, coarsely chopped

1 cup yellow onion, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced

2 links fully-cooked smoked sausage, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Instructions

Put water, bone broth, cumin, bay leaves, garlic, rosemary and lentils in large pot. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer.

Add cabbage, onion, carrots, bell pepper and sausage. Cook partially covered until lentils are tender, about 45 minutes.

Discard bay leaves, stir in vinegar, cook 5 minutes more.

Serve hot.