Penn, PA

‘Hey, Jones!’: Franklin’s future, Penn State’s (QB) torture, Rolovich’s ouster, WVU’s squalor

By David Jones
 8 days ago
The mailbag, of course, kicks off with concerns based on the previous Penn State outing and what it means for the future. Specifically, how the backup...

Penn State coach James Franklin on relationships, loyalty to the Nittany Lions, his future and more

STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin faced another round of questions about his future at Penn State earlier this week stemming from a report that he changed agents. It’s not the first time that the eighth-year coach has been asked about what the next year or years might hold for him, especially with his name appearing on candidate lists for vacant jobs at USC and LSU.
PENN, PA
Penn State-Ohio State game predictions: Beating the Buckeyes a tall order as Lions look to get back on track

No. 20 Penn State faces a tall task as it hits the road to face No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus. The Lions are facing questions about distractions and the future of coach James Franklin while also coming off an ugly loss to heavy underdog Illinois on their home field. It all adds up to the surging Buckeyes going into the second half of game week as 19-point favorites.
COLUMBUS, OH
A Penn State coach should not be able to override a doctor’s medical decision | PennLive letters

We are writing a response to Sunday’s article about Scott lynches suit against Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. As we understand it, Scott Lynch, a former Penn State football team doctor would not sign off on certain Penn State injured players returning to the playing field, putting him at odds with the Penn State football coaching staff. Dr. Lynch - a former Penn State All-American wrestler, a medical doctor, and orthopedic surgeon – was hired to take care of the football players based on his knowledge and expertise. Yet somehow, a coach’s desire to put an injured player back in the game overrode Dr. Lynch’s professional opinion.
HERSHEY, PA
