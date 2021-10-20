‘Hey, Jones!’: Franklin’s future, Penn State’s (QB) torture, Rolovich’s ouster, WVU’s squalor

We are writing a response to Sunday’s article about Scott lynches suit against Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. As we understand it, Scott Lynch, a former Penn State football team doctor would not sign off on certain Penn State injured players returning to the playing field, putting him at odds with the Penn State football coaching staff. Dr. Lynch - a former Penn State All-American wrestler, a medical doctor, and orthopedic surgeon – was hired to take care of the football players based on his knowledge and expertise. Yet somehow, a coach’s desire to put an injured player back in the game overrode Dr. Lynch’s professional opinion.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO