CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Reading Women on the Emotional Complexities in Women’s Crime Fiction

By Reading Women
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode, Kendra and Sumaiyya discuss Quicksand and The Unquiet Dead. Sumaiyya: I think it’s fascinating that when you read a lot of the books by male crime writers, there is this hero complex that features quite prominently. Or when you have the femme fatale, who you know is...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Notes on Queerness and Camp in Crime Fiction

As readers and writers, it is hard to know how to find the story that you’re craving. In a fragmented column that Roland Barthes wrote for Nouvel Observateur, he discussed a struggle for softness in the postmodern world and felt that “writing small,” in snapshots of text, imbued a sensitivity and feeling into his work. Making the decision to write in fragments was then a “moral choice.” Colette Fellous shares how this thought changed the way she read the world in her boundary-spotting book This Tilting World (translated by Sophie Lewis). She became invested in using fragments to explore hidden connections and observe space:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Mary Gaitskill on Borrowing From Real Life in Writing (and the Dreams That Guided Her)

When Two Girls was published, a reporter from the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky called my father and asked him about his feelings regarding what I’d written, specifically what I’d written about the father who raped his daughter. Was he, my father, worried about what people would think? My father asked the reporter, “Do you know who Edgar Rice Burroughs is?” The reporter answered, “Wasn’t he the one who wrote the Tarzan books?” “Yes,” said my father. “That’s right. Do you think Edgar Rice Burroughs was raised by apes?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chatelaine.com

6 New Non-Fiction Books To Read This Fall

Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption by Rafia Zakaria. Rafia Zakaria, a Pakistan-born lawyer, activist and author, challenges mainstream feminists to see how many of their aims are limited by white, middle-class interests, a POV that often erases Black and brown women’s voices and anti-capitalist politics from the cause. Zakaria isn’t the first to take up this fight, but she gives it fresh urgency. Out now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

A new edition of Little Women reproduces the March sisters’ letters and papers.

If you, too, were obsessed with The Jolly Postman as a child, you understand the particular pleasure of a book of letters, written in the hands of its characters. (All I wanted was to score an invite to Baby Bear’s birthday party, but I digress.) So here’s one for lovers of fictional correspondence and Little Women alike—and yes, I suspect there’s a fair amount of overlap there: Chronicle Books is releasing an deluxe edition of the book which includes physical replicas of the characters’ letters and manuscripts, from “The Pickwick Portfolio” and Jo’s poem “My Beth,” to Laurie’s notes to Jo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Fiction
scld.org

14 Feel-Good Fiction Reads for Hope & Encouragement

There is an art to helping people find books to read. Whenever someone asks me to recommend a good book, I start asking them questions because a good book for one person isn’t necessarily a good book for another. Stephen King is an extremely popular author, but he will never...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On the Dual Life of a Writer and Painter: A Conversation with Brom

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. *. A modern western set in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Novels and the News: Amitava Kumar with Robert Boynton, Francine Prose, and Parul Sehgal

Greenlight hosts writer and journalist Amitava Kumar for a special panel discussion in honor of his newest novel, A Time Outside This Time. Kumar channels Orwell in a metafictional narrative that follows professor and author Satya in writing a new novel, Enemies of the People, about the lies we tell ourselves and one another. A brilliant interrogation on life in a post-truth era and an attempt to imagine a time outside this one, A Time Outside This Time chronicles a writer’s creative response to the daily onslaught of fake news, memory, and the ways in which truth gives over to fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Foreign Policy

Germany’s Love Affair With Crime Fiction

Germans are obsessed with crime fiction, so much so that in German, the word Krimi—short for Kriminalroman (crime novel) or Kriminalfilm (crime film)—can also be used as a suffix to describe anything remotely suspenseful, such as a soccer match (Fußball-Krimi), chess competition (Schach-Krimi), or election (Wahl-Krimi). In modern Germany, Krimis...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Kate Durbin on Researching “Mush Mountains” and Barbies for Her Latest Poetry Collection

Kate Durbin is the guest. Her new poetry collection, Hoarders, is out now from Wave Books. Kate Durbin: It’s very much a portrait of America and the conditions of life here, and the isolation, the loneliness, the way that often in this country, people have to deal with incredible trauma alone. In some cases, their only companions being stuff, physical objects and items and not people. So that kind of privatization of life that we experience here, to use a kind of a jargony term to describe it—and really, this loneliness—is a big part of the project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
University of Indianapolis

Kellogg Writers Series: Fiction Reading with Lysley Tenorio

Kellogg Writers Series: Fiction Reading with Lysley Tenorio. Wednesday, November 10th, 7:30 P.M. UIndy Hall A, Schwitzer Student Center and Webinar via Zoom. As part of the Kellogg Writers Series at UIndy, Lysley Tenorio will present a reading from his book, The Son of Good Fortune. “With its cast of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bookriot.com

Women’s Work, Women’s Words: Feminist Library History

Librarianship and library work is currently a mostly female profession, and has been so throughout much of library history. According to an Oxford University Press study, 83% of librarians working in the U.S. today are women; indeed, the only point at which male librarians were the majority was in the 1880s, where men just tipped the scales at 52% of the librarian workforce. The stereotype of the stern or sexy female librarian is common, and while there are some well-known fictional male librarians (Lucien from the Sandman comics, The Librarian from the Discworld series…who is a male orangutan rather than a human man, but I think he still counts), many are female: Batman‘s Barbara Gordon, Lirael in her eponymous novel, and Marian Ashcroft in Beautiful Creatures, among others.
BATMAN
Literary Hub

On Writing a Book For Dog People

I am not the type of dog person who loves all dogs. I don’t even like very many of them. The truth, I guess, is that I am as picky about dogs as I am about people. So the ones I do love take on outsized proportions (leaving enormous rents when they go), and it follows that I’m a bit difficult to please when it comes to dogs in literature. Finding the good ones is like sifting for edible scraps behind a dumpster—their roles are small but vital, and generally tragic. They tend to be plot devices rather than characters. Rich in pathos, poor in complexity. I’m thinking of Argos, or Merrylegs in Hard Times.
PETS
Daily Californian

Amrita Singhal’s ‘Seek, Memory’ breathes emotional complexity

Stunning colors, bold forms and tangible relationality — Amrita Singhal’s newest exhibition at the Berkeley SHOH Gallery, “Seek, Memory: The Art of Amrita Singhal” is a visual playground of emotional vivacity and artistic excellence grounded in shared human experience, but expressed with a creative perspective that is uniquely her own.
BERKELEY, CA
Literary Hub

Josh Cohen on Letting the Literary Be a Guide to Life

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Josh Cohen, the author of How to Live. What to Do: In...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on Maintaining the “Electric Jolt” of an Idea While Writing

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Craig Davidson on the Secrets Best Left Out of Memoir

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. In my early thirties I spent a year driving a bus for children who had, as the nomenclature held at the time, special needs. One of the boys on my bus had been the victim of a tragic hit-and-run. He and his mother were out for a walk—the boy was in his wheelchair—and a drunk driver hit them. The boy’s injuries necessitated a medical coma, while his mother died on impact.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Richard Powers on How Stories Can Help Us Cultivate Kinship with Other Creatures

Emergence Magazine is a quarterly online publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture, and spirituality. As we experience the desecration of our lands and waters, the extinguishing of species, and a loss of sacred connection to the Earth, we look to emerging stories. Each issue explores a theme through innovative digital media, as well as the written and spoken word. The Emergence Magazine podcast features exclusive interviews, narrated essays, stories, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Samantha Silva on Writing a Novel About Mary Wollstonecraft

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Men are just as emotional as women, study shows

Nervousness, enthusiasm and strength are often interpreted differently among men and women. For example, a dad who gets excited, animated and loud during their kid's ball game may come across as enthusiastic, while a women displaying the same emotions may seem irrational or hysterical. Not fair, right? Researchers from the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

TV tonight: an evening of complex self-discoveries for Loose Women’s Charlene White

The latest of ITV’s very worthwhile explorations of Black identity sees Loose Women’s Charlene White go on a journey of self-discovery that is equal parts Who Do You Think You Are? and Black Lives Matter. As a Black Briton of Jamaican origin, White is aware that her relationship with the British empire is potentially complex. But, as she uncovers her genealogy, she starts to make some surprising discoveries about the forces that have shaped both her life and the lives of her family. Phil Harrison.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy