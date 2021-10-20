CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from Elizabeth Strout's new novel, Oh William!. Strout is the author of numerous books, including Olive Kitteridge, which won the Pulitzer Prize. She has also been a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize in London. She lives in Maine. We were married...

lithub.com

Telegraph

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout review: inside the mind (and marriages) of Lucy Barton

Somewhere between the marital comedies of Anne Tyler and the theological ruminations of Marilynne Robinson hovers Elizabeth Strout – a contemporary American novelist with a distinctively female voice, expressive, like theirs, of ordinary family circumstance but also alert to the many ironies and falterings of the human heart. Best known for creating Olive Kitteridge, a crabby old bird living in a small town in Maine, Strout returns in her latest novel to a less solidly etched character who might be considered a refracted version of herself: one who first appeared in 2016 in My Name Is Lucy Barton, about a successful novelist struggling to relate her sophisticated adult existence in Manhattan to her deprived childhood in rural Illinois – the latter territory also providing the setting for a subsequent short story collection, Anything Is Possible (in which Lucy floats as an off-stage presence).
boisestatepublicradio.org

Author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout about her new novel “Oh William!”. The book explores the relationship between Lucy Barton, a familiar character to Strout’s readers, and her ex-husband William. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
Washington Post

Elizabeth Strout’s ‘Oh William!’ is yet another dazzler

Elizabeth Strout’s batting average now qualifies as dazzling — with reason. Each new title seems only to refine and distill the Pulitzer winner’s already gorgeous skills. You know you’re in expert hands when a novel’s first lines chop a clean stroke straight to its own heart: “Grief is such a — oh, it is such a solitary thing; this is the terror of it, I think.”
Literary Hub

Strout, Solnit, Porter: Here Are the Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Elizabeth Strout’s Oh, William!, Anthony Horowitz’s A Line to Kill, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, and Billy Porter’s Unprotected all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Oh, William! by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) 11...
Literary Hub

William Souder on the Life and Work of John Steinbeck

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by William Souder, the author of Mad at the World: A Life of...
Literary Hub

Revisiting Patricia Highsmith’s Stranger on a Train

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
Literary Hub

The Book of Mother

The following is excerpted from Violaine Huisman's debut novel, The Book of Mother, translated by Leslie Camhi. Huisman was born in Paris in 1979 and has lived and worked in New York for twenty years, where she ran the Brooklyn Academy of Music's literary series and organized multidisciplinary arts festivals across the city. Camhi is a New York-based essayist and cultural journalist who writes for The New York Times, Vogue, and other publications. The Book of Mother is her first book-length translation.
Literary Hub

Mary Gaitskill on Borrowing From Real Life in Writing (and the Dreams That Guided Her)

When Two Girls was published, a reporter from the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky called my father and asked him about his feelings regarding what I’d written, specifically what I’d written about the father who raped his daughter. Was he, my father, worried about what people would think? My father asked the reporter, “Do you know who Edgar Rice Burroughs is?” The reporter answered, “Wasn’t he the one who wrote the Tarzan books?” “Yes,” said my father. “That’s right. Do you think Edgar Rice Burroughs was raised by apes?”
Literary Hub

Here Are the Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies of October

Carole Angier’s Speak, Silence, Sarah Ruhl’s Smile, Matthew Sturgis’ Oscar Wilde: A Life, Donald Antrim’s One Friday in April, and Billy Porter’s Unprotected all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Speak,...
Literary Hub

A new edition of Little Women reproduces the March sisters’ letters and papers.

If you, too, were obsessed with The Jolly Postman as a child, you understand the particular pleasure of a book of letters, written in the hands of its characters. (All I wanted was to score an invite to Baby Bear’s birthday party, but I digress.) So here’s one for lovers of fictional correspondence and Little Women alike—and yes, I suspect there’s a fair amount of overlap there: Chronicle Books is releasing an deluxe edition of the book which includes physical replicas of the characters’ letters and manuscripts, from “The Pickwick Portfolio” and Jo’s poem “My Beth,” to Laurie’s notes to Jo.
Literary Hub

Novels and the News: Amitava Kumar with Robert Boynton, Francine Prose, and Parul Sehgal

Greenlight hosts writer and journalist Amitava Kumar for a special panel discussion in honor of his newest novel, A Time Outside This Time. Kumar channels Orwell in a metafictional narrative that follows professor and author Satya in writing a new novel, Enemies of the People, about the lies we tell ourselves and one another. A brilliant interrogation on life in a post-truth era and an attempt to imagine a time outside this one, A Time Outside This Time chronicles a writer’s creative response to the daily onslaught of fake news, memory, and the ways in which truth gives over to fiction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
