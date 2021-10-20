Oh William!

Somewhere between the marital comedies of Anne Tyler and the theological ruminations of Marilynne Robinson hovers Elizabeth Strout – a contemporary American novelist with a distinctively female voice, expressive, like theirs, of ordinary family circumstance but also alert to the many ironies and falterings of the human heart. Best known for creating Olive Kitteridge, a crabby old bird living in a small town in Maine, Strout returns in her latest novel to a less solidly etched character who might be considered a refracted version of herself: one who first appeared in 2016 in My Name Is Lucy Barton, about a successful novelist struggling to relate her sophisticated adult existence in Manhattan to her deprived childhood in rural Illinois – the latter territory also providing the setting for a subsequent short story collection, Anything Is Possible (in which Lucy floats as an off-stage presence).

