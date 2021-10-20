The Last-Resort Move That Made My Students Smile

Luanna and Henry were modest, temperate folk. Henry was probably a little more temperate. Luanna was more emotional, unsure, and perhaps a little “faint hearted” (1 Thessalonians 5:14). Luanna needed encouragement and reassurance; especially spiritually. She had difficulty accepting her humanness. She mistakenly believed she should always be strong, and when she wasn’t, she questioned the authenticity of her faith. So each week I reminded Luanna that our faith is based upon God’s steadfastness, not ours; that we have to trust His promises not our feelings. It seemed to work; because by the end of my visit she always said, “I feel so much better. You always pick me up!”
