Bolshoi chief undergoes emergency heart surgery

A patient has died in the back of an ambulance while waiting outside an overwhelmed hospital A&E department.An investigation has been launched after the death of the patient, understood to be an elderly woman, on Sunday night outside Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.The patient suffered a cardiac arrest while paramedics were waiting to hand her over to hospital staff. They were forced to wait outside with other ambulances because the A&E unit was “extremely busy”.One NHS worker with knowledge of the incident said: “People do die in the back of an ambulance on the way to hospital or at a...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO