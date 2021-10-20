CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bad Seed Warren Ellis on the Spirituality of Music and Nina Simone’s Chewing Gum

By Thresholds
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the new essay collection, Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ new b-sides & rarities collection

Pick up Nick Cave's new comp on double vinyl in our shop. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' new sequel to their 2005 b-sides and rarities compilation, B-Sides and Rarities Part II, is officially out today. Nick said the album "continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds," and that he particularly loves the second side of the last disc, "because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs."
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Like Giving a Painter a Tuba | A Conversation with Warren Ellis

The least-interesting part of the story is this: In 1999, Warren Ellis stole a piece of chewing gum from a piano, wrapped it in a towel, placed it in a yellow plastic Tower Records bag, and kept it for two decades. The fact that the gum was Nina Simone’s, that she took it from her mouth, placed it on that piano, in that towel, in front of an awestruck Ellis, who then fell into the spell that she cast across the Festival Hall crowd, only to arise after her performance to find himself heading toward that stage, coerced by some mystical force, compelling him to abscond with the gum and the towel—that’s not the interesting part. It’s the why. Why did he do it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gratefulweb.com

'Nina Simone and Her Friends' deluxe reissue coming from BMG on December 3

Originally released by Bethlehem Records in 1959, Nina Simone and Her Friends was a compilation album comprising the few remaining unreleased tracks from the 1957 Little Girl Blue recording session plus songs recorded by two other former Bethlehem artists, the powerhouse jazz vocalist Carmen McRae and the elegant song stylist Chris Connor.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Nina Simone’s Gum” Author Event

Join us on Saturday, October 23rd at 12pm PT when Warren Ellis joins us to discuss his book, Nina Simone’s Gum, with Joe Cardamone on Zoom!. Tickets are available at the link above, and include a copy of Nina Simone’s Gum with signed bookplate and access to the virtual event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
Person
Warren Ellis
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Nick Cave
jazziz.com

Vijay Iyer, Nina Simone, Jamie Cullum & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Verve Test Pressings Sale Happening Now: Extremely limited quantities of select test pressings, including from...
THEATER & DANCE
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Sofi Tukker remixes Nina Simone, and the War on Drugs channels the Boss

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. The War on Drugs, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (Atlantic) The follow-up to “A Deeper Understanding,” the 2017 Grammy winner for best rock album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” was written over the course of three years. The typically expansive lineup of players was mostly pared down to frontman Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca in a series of New York and Los Angeles sessions at iconic rock ’n’ roll studios like Electric Lady and Electro-Vox. The Philadelphia band continues to follow the groundwork set forth by influential mainstays like Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty: “Harmonia” channels the Boss, with Granduciel’s jean-jacket-rugged vocals, while the arena rock riffs of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” invoke a spirit of adventurousness, a feeling of sticking with your compatriots through less than stellar days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Awesome 92.3

Paul Simon Announces Upcoming Audiobook and New Music

Paul Simon has announced a new audiobook, Miracle and Wonder: Conversations With Paul Simon. It will be released on Nov. 16. Simon, who turns 80 today, has also announced the release of Seven Psalms, his first new music since 2018's In the Blue Light. A preview of the new album can be heard in the audiobook.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is curating a series of classic works by Black playwrights.

Good news for theatermakers and audiences alike: Broadway World has reported that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a two-year, one-million-dollar grant to TCG Books, the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America. The grant will, according to Broadway World, support TCG Books in: recovering from the staffing impacts of COVID-19, increasing their total amount of books published annually, partnering with public and university libraries to diversify their collections, and reprinting classic works by BIPOC authors that have gone out of print. The grant will also fund Illuminations, a new publishing series of classic works by Black playwrights, curated by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon, Appropriate, Gloria, Everybody).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing Gum#The Spirituality Of Music#Thin Places#Lit Hub Radio
Literary Hub

Notes on Queerness and Camp in Crime Fiction

As readers and writers, it is hard to know how to find the story that you’re craving. In a fragmented column that Roland Barthes wrote for Nouvel Observateur, he discussed a struggle for softness in the postmodern world and felt that “writing small,” in snapshots of text, imbued a sensitivity and feeling into his work. Making the decision to write in fragments was then a “moral choice.” Colette Fellous shares how this thought changed the way she read the world in her boundary-spotting book This Tilting World (translated by Sophie Lewis). She became invested in using fragments to explore hidden connections and observe space:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

An ode to the brilliant, hilarious opening scene of Zadie Smith’s White Teeth

When Zadie Smith’s debut, White Teeth, was first published over 20 years ago, reviewers almost unanimously pointed to its wit and comedy, calling it “extremely funny” (Literary Review), “hilarious” (i-D), and “an omnivorous comedy.” Smith, who turns 46 today, became a household name after White Teeth. And in honor of her birthday, I want to talk about my favorite darkly funny moment in her debut novel: the opening scene, which had me chuckling and gasping on a plane from London to New York (belated apologies to my seat-neighbor trying to sleep).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Review: Plush are the future of rock on debut album

“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment)I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.Imagine Pink singing for Metallica and that just scratches the surface of the Plush sound.You probably don't know the name lead singer Moriah Formica yet — but you will, and soon. It will be in the same sentence with some of the greatest female vocalists — make that vocalists, period...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
washingtoninformer.com

Founder of The Temptations Says the Group Has Always Come First

To hear him tell his story, Otis Williams has always been just a southern boy from Texarkana, Texas, who, while growing up, loved the “devil’s music.”. His two grandmothers took care of him when his mother moved to Detroit in search of better employment and living conditions for the musically inclined troublemaker.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy