Washington, D.C. — In its role as the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) host and global climate leader, the United Kingdom commissioned an independent review of the economics of biodiversity. Published earlier this year, the Dasgupta Review found that humanity has collectively mismanaged its “global portfolio” of nature and that demands far exceed the natural world’s capacity to supply the “goods and services” on which the world relies. As countries prepare to announce ambitious climate mitigation targets and bold adaptation actions next month at the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the report calls for disrupting the incentives in global economic and financial systems that drive overconsumption of natural ecosystems and make humans increasingly vulnerable to the destructive impacts of climate change.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO