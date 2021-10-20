China customs says approves beef imports from Russia
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
8 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved beef imports from Russia, the customs office said on Wednesday.
The trade move, effective from Oct. 18, came after the two governments agreed on supply terms for Russian beef last month.
Beef exported to China must be from cattle under the age of 30 months, according to a notice published on the website of the General Administration of Customs, which set out various requirements for the export.
China’s demand for beef has surged thanks to a growing middle class. High domestic pork prices last year also fuelled Chinese appetite for meats imports.
Beijing just last week renewed a ban on the import of British beef due to a case of ‘mad cow’ disease, while top beef exporter Brazil suspended shipments to China following two atypical cases of the same disease in the South American country last month.
Only two Russian producers were allowed by Beijing to supply their product to China before the approval.
